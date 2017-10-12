Stephen Lewis

d. October 6, 2017

Stephen Robert Lewis, age 58 of Roseau, MN, passed away on October 6, 2017, at the Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND.

Stephen was born on October 16, 1958, in Warroad, MN, to Linda (Muirhead) and Robert Lewis. He graduated from Warroad High School in 1976. He attended Alexandria Technical College for law enforcement and auto body schooling. He served in the 82nd Airborne in the U.S. Army from 1984 until his honorable discharge in 1988 as a Sergeant. He was proud of his service to his country. He worked for Abra Auto Body in Minneapolis, Johnson Chevrolet and Messelt Automotive. He owned Startmaster for Astro-Autostart for 13 years.

Stephen was all about family. He loved spending time with his granddaughter, Kyra, working on projects in his garage and at home. He loved his pugs and boxers that he called his “kids” and also teaching his parrot to talk. He enjoyed spending time with Jill camping and fishing, and driving his Slingshot and motorcycle. Steve will be remembered for driving his yellow Mini Cooper around town and his willingness to always help others before himself. He suffered from severe rheumatoid arthritis for 32 years, but never let this disease beat him. He rarely complained and just drove on. He was a member of the Roseau American Legion (where he was a past Commander), the Royal Order of the Masonic Lodge and 40 and 8.

He is survived by his wife, Jill Lewis of Roseau; children, Rick Lewis of Warroad, Katie Beckel of Denver, CO, and Kevin Beckel of Roseau; granddaughter, Kyra Lewis; siblings, Barb (Buck) Bue of Warroad and Nathan (Becky) Lewis of Warroad; mother-in-law, Pat Grover of Roseau; sister-in-law, Lynn (Paul) Norberg of Roseau; nieces and nephews, Samantha (Ryan) Coons, Stephanie Bue, Katlin (Colton) Mindl, Abby (Jeremy) Thompson, Michaela Lewis, Nathaniel Lewis, Andrew Norberg, Ryan Norberg and Chelsea Norberg.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Linda; father-in- law, Ralph Grover; and brother-in- law, Jon Grover.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau. Visitation will be on Friday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.

Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com