Irene Adams

d. October 5, 2017

Irene Hattie Adams (Delly) was born June 11, 1924, in Shaunavon, Saskatchewan, Canada, to Andrew and Ragna Delly. When she was three, Irene moved with her family to a farm near Sturgeon Lake, MN, where she attended a one-room grade school near the family farm. Later, she attended Willow River High School, and graduated in 1942. Coming from a large family, Irene learned to cook and bake at an early age, and those skills followed her throughout her entire life. Immediately following high school, Irene waitressed and cooked at Dix Café in Moose Lake, MN. Later in life, she also worked in the bakery at Renstrom’s Red Owl in Moose Lake, a bakery in Warroad, MN, and at Marvin Windows in Warroad, MN. Irene was always active in her church, teaching Sunday school, Vacation Bible School and singing in the choir.

It was during high school that Irene met the love of her life, Tom Adams. They were married on December 26, 1945, and were blessed to have 69 wonderful years together. Family was always of utmost importance to Irene and she loved holidays and family gatherings at “the farm” and to have visits from her sons and their families, her grandchildren, great grandchildren and her many friends. Irene’s true skills and passion for cooking were exhibited in the meals, pastries, pies, cakes and cookies that she prepared for friends and family. Her cabbage rolls, tea rings, buns, chocolate cake and Norwegian cookies were revered by whomever was lucky enough to sample them, and many of Irene’s recipes are still being used and shared to this date.

Following their retirement in 1987, Irene and Tom bought a fifth-wheel RV and spent time traveling. In 1991, they joined an organization (Roving Volunteers in Christ’s Service) and traveled around the country in their RV performing volunteer work at various Christian facilities. When their volunteer work was completed for the year, they spent their winters in Weslaco, TX, and spent their summers near Warroad, MN, where Irene baked her masterpieces, tended her flower beds and fed her bird while Tom tended his garden.

Irene passed away at the Warroad Senior Living Center on October 5, 2017.

She is survived by one brother, Gordon Delly of Iowa Falls, IA; son, Donald (Barbara) Adams of Moose Lake, MN; son, Dale (Colleen) Adams of Warroad, MN; and grandchildren, Jeremy (Sarah) Adams of Pequot Lakes, MN, Krysten (Todd) McKinven of Martin, ND, Brett (Ana) Adams of Chanhassen, MN, and Nathan (Tia) Adams of Warroad, MN. She is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; by Tom, her loving husband of 69 years; sisters, Mabel Routh, Inga Hagman and Signe Hagman; brothers Alfred, Omer, Raymond, Clarence and Norman Delly; and infant great-grandchild, Ivy McKinven.

A funeral service for Irene H. Adams of Warroad, MN, was held on Tuesday, October 10, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. at the Warroad Baptist Church in Warroad, MN. Visitation was held on Monday, October 9, 2017, from 2:00-3:00 p.m. at the Warroad Senior Living Center Chapel and also one hour to the service at the church. Interment was held at America Cemetery in Warroad, MN.