Beverly Fealy

d. September 25, 2017

Beverly Jean (Brist) Fealy, age 79 of Alamogordo, New Mexico, passed away suddenly into the arms of the Lord on Monday, September 25, 2017. She was born on July 10, 1938, in Williams, MN, and graduated from Roseau High School in 1956, having starred as the captain on her high school girls basketball team.

On March 18, 1957, after a whirlwind romance, Beverly married Jack Fealy in Illinois. Together they traveled the world courtesy of the U.S. Army and raised their family. Beverly was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother (Nanny) and friend. Everyone who met her felt like part of her family and were treated with her loving smile, hugs and quick wit.

At one time, Beverly was employed as a manager of an appliance store and co-manager of an American Legion Post in Minnesota. Active in the Elks Lodge in Alamogordo, she and her husband traveled extensively in their RV with the Traveling Elks. After her husband’s death, she devoted herself to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and maintaining her home in Alamogordo.

Beverly is survived by her four children, Jacquelyn (Eugene) Otterbein of Pennsylvania, Jean (Lee) Weaver of South Dakota, Pamela Fealy of New Mexico and Shaun (Kimberly) Fealy of New Mexico; sisters, Virginia Hansen of Wisconsin, Evelyn Pauley of Ohio, Patricia (Clifford) Block of Illinois and Adeline Gustafson of Utah; brothers, Sidney of Arizona and Bennie of California; 13 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 47 years, Jack R. Fealy; her oldest son, John M. Fealy; a sister, Anna (Brist) Ham of Minnesota; brothers, Lemuel, Melvin, Edwin and baby boy of Minnesota; and brother, Claude of Wisconsin.

A graveside service will be conducted on Friday, October 6, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at the Monte Vista Cemetery in Alamogordo, New Mexico. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Hamilton-O’Dell Funeral Home, Inc. of Alamogordo.