Amos Israel Clark

d. September 12, 2017

Amos Israel Clark, the infant son of Joel and Mandy Clark, was born into the arms of Jesus on September 12, 2017. His thirty two weeks on this earth were the most memorable and beautiful time for his family.

Amos was wholly loved by his family during his time on earth. He has an older brother Eli, and older sisters, Greta and Rosie. The family treasures the time they had with him and the memories that were made; from playing hockey in Minnesota with his aunts, uncles and cousins to visiting the family cabin in Canada.

Amos had lots of adventures all while safely held in his mother’s womb. He visited Lake Michigan and spent many happy afternoons at the Lake Missaukee Beach. He went on nightly bike rides with his Mom, feeling each bump and jostle. Amos was a regular at his brother Eli’s baseball and soccer games.

He is survived by his maternal grandparents, Ron and Sue Heppner; and Great-grandma, Dorothy Heppner of Warroad, MN; and paternal grandparents, Bob and Elaine Clark of McBain, MI. He is so loved and missed by his many aunts, uncles and twenty-five cousins.

He was welcomed into Heaven by his great grandpas and great grandmas. Life on this earth is short, but eternity is forever. We are so thankful to know our little boy is safe in a place that the Bible describes as full of endless delights and free from pain and sadness.

Perhaps as you read this obituary, it brings to mind a special baby, gone too soon from your own life. Losing our son has shown us how many others have faced similar heartbreak. Please know that each baby who leaves too soon is safe in Heaven. We know that we will see Amos again because of the AWESOME news that Jesus died to cover all our sins. Heaven is so perfect and God is so Holy that you and I could never get in on our own. Jesus took our place on that cross. He conquered death so that we could live with Him forever. If you or someone you love has lost a baby, know that you can see that sweet child again because of God’s gift of salvation. We hope that you will accept His gift of forgiveness.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, September 23, 2017, at the Lake City Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Mical Pugh officiating. Burial took place at the Lake City Cemetery.