Myra Ann Thompson

d. September 24, 2017

Myra Ann Thompson passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on September 24, 2017, at the LifeCare Medical Center at the age of 55.

Myra was born on March 10, 1962, on the family farm near Warroad, MN, to Cleo (Fuller) and Robert Anderson. She attended school and graduated from Warroad High School in 1980. She worked at Marvin Windows and Doors for a total of 23 years, while raising three sons. She and Mark Thompson were married in 1992. They lived for several years in East Grand Forks, MN, as well.

Myra always enjoyed being together with family. Her love of her grandchildren carried her through many trying times with her health, battling with cancer for six years. She took the time to teach many skills to her grandchildren. She also enjoyed working on house projects, decorating, shopping and going to the casinos with her sisters.

She will be remembered as a good listener, a very caring and giving person, someone with a direct personality and shared her opinion. She always had time for others and was willing to help others in need.

Myra is survived by her husband, Mark Thompson of Warroad; sons, Robert Anderson of Warroad, Chad (Jessica) Thompson of Warroad and Travis (Jerrica Johanson) Thompson of Warroad; grandchildren, Gavin and Abby Anderson, Connor, Breanna, Tanner and Bennett Thompson, Jennessa Johanson and Hunter Thompson; siblings, Ron (Lorrie Bruyere) Anderson of Warroad, Wanda (Bill) Thompson of Warroad, Diane (Ken) Shoquist of International Falls, MN, Emily (Tim) Fish of Euclid, MN and Sharon (Tim) Bourman of Warroad.

She was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Dorothy and Orbin Thompson; and great-niece, Hailey Joe.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 28, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Warroad, MN. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Helgeson

Funeral Home in Warroad. Interment at the Silent City Cemetery in Roosevelt, MN.

Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com