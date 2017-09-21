Vernon Cole

d. September 17, 2017

Vernon John Cole was born June 6, 1929, to John and Katie (Meyers) Cole in Penturen, MN, and moved to America Township when he was seven years old. He attended grade school in Penturen and U18 in America Township before high school in Warroad, MN. After high school, Vernon met and married Mertrice Roseen on June 16, 1948. Vernon worked a number of jobs. He was a school bus driver in Warroad, MN; he hauled milk, worked at the Forestry and Warroad Farmers Union, welded at Polaris Industries and was a farmer. Vernon raised and trained horses. At one point, he had 50 horses he was raising. Vernon had a true passion for horses.

He also enjoyed hunting and trapping. He was a member of the Minnesota Farmers Union, Quarter Horse Association and the NRA.

Vernon passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2017, at the age of 88.

Vernon is survived by his wife, Mertrice Cole; children, Randy (Vivian) Cole, Connie (Cork) Stoskopf, Ryan (Debbie) Cole, Phil (Vicky) Cole, Clint (Mary) Cole, Kim (Tammy) Cole, Valerie (Rodney) Bergstrom, Sherry (Allen) Hammer an Kathy Grahn; grandchildren, Tina (Rick) Leach, Tony (Lori) Stoskopf, Rhonda Cole, Ronni Dawn Peterson, Troy (Jodi) Peterson, Melinda (Scott) Halvorson, Kevin (Amanda) Cole, Kyle Cole, Lucas (Amanda) Cole, Amanda (Rodney) Zimmermen, Katie (Luke) Nordvick, Josh (Lacie) Cole, Justin (Nina) Cole, Ricky (Jamie) Cole, Stacy (Ryan) Bergstrom, Derek (Erica) Bergstrom, Chelsie (Trevor) Hebel, PeggySue Bergstrom, Trista Hammer, Matt (Andrea) Hammer, Marie Grahn and Mark Grahn; 36 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Vernon was preceded in death by his son, Allan Cole; grandson, JB Brandt; great-grandson, Cody Hasbrouck; parents, John and Katie Cole; brother, Dennis Cole; brothers-in-law, Swen Roseen, Rod Norquist, Lowell Johnson and Everett Olson; sisters-in-law, Doris Norquist and Una Roseen; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service for Vernon J. Cole of Warroad, MN, will be held on Sunday, September 24, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. at the Roseau Community Church in Roseau, MN. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2017, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau, MN, and also one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held at America Cemetery in Warroad, MN.