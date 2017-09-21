Alberta “Bertie” Murphy

d. September 1, 2017

Alberta Marie “Bertie” (Firkus) Murphy passed away Friday, September 1, 2017, in her Williams, MN, home. She had fought COPD and colon cancer for many years. Bertie was 82.

Bertie was born in Swift, MN, on June 12, 1935, to Albert P and Clarabelle A. (Allard) Firkus. Bertie was the youngest of five children.

During her mid-teens, she met James J. Murphy, Sr. They were married January 20, 1954. They resided in St. Paul until 1970 when they moved their seven children to Warroad, MN.

Never afraid of hard work, Bertie planted trees, picked potatoes, stood fire watch in forestry fire towers and cleaned campground to feed her large brood. She went to work at Marvin Windows until retiring in 1998.

Bertie loved life. She was always quick with a joke and had a smile for everyone she met. She loved to garden and put up what she grew. She also had a passion for flowers.

Bertie is survived by one brother, Larry Firkus Bind, ON; her children, Debra A. Murphy of Williams, Dawn M. (Rocky Fish) Murphy of Roosevelt, David E. ( Lori Schwab) Murphy of Eagen, MN, Christopher P. Murphy of Roseau, Carolyn J. (Robert) Smith of Lexington Park, MD, and Theresa J. ( Marshall) Lane of Williams; grandchildren, Zachary M. Lawing of Statesville, NC, Kristi A. Gislason of Graceton, MN, Matthew A. (Cristie Frazer) Lawing of Clarksville, TN, Joshua P. Murphy of Hector, MN, Templeton S. Murphy of Hector, MN, Samantha H. Smith of Jacksonville, FL, Cassandra L.(Daniel) Jensen of RAF Mildenhall, England, Cory A. Murphy of San Jose, CA, Thomas J. (Charlotte Steele) Murphy of Grand Forks, ND, Rachel M.M. Murphy of Lakeville, MN, Katey J. Murphy of Roseville, MN, Dakota S. Murphy of Garrison, MN, and Caitlin M. Murphy of Garrison, MN; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.

Bertie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her siblings, Alexander “Sonny” Firkus of Warroad, Irene Potter of Bind, ON, Patricia (Ora) Fish of Williams, and Cecilia Parnell of Warroad; one son, James J. Murphy, Jr. of Warroad; and great-granddaughter, Lillyth. A. Jensen also preceded her in death.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 23, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. at the Williams Community Church.