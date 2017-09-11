Linda Jewell

d. September 7, 2017

A funeral service for Linda J. Jewell of Roosevelt, MN, will be held on Tuesday, September 12, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Lutheran Church in Roosevelt, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at a later date.

Linda passed away on September 7, 2017, at the age of 71.

Linda was born at St. Mary’s Hospital, Long Beach, CA, on March 13, 1946, the daughter of Harold and Georgia Maxfield. The first eight years of her life were spent in Minnesota before her family moved back to California where she lived for the next 12 years. Linda graduated from David Starr Jordan High School in Long Beach in 1964. She spent the next 10 years in Oregon before moving to northern Minnesota where she had lived since.

Linda married David Jewell of Roosevelt, MN, on August 4, 1984.

A hard worker, Linda loved to travel and looked forward to family get togethers, especially Easter, and made the best pies ever. She was loved by everyone and was there for her family unconditionally. She will be loved, cherished and in our hearts forever.

Linda is survived by daughters, Susan Carlin of Warroad and Kim Shaw of East Grand Forks; and son, Shane Shaw of Graceton. She had eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Leah Shaw; brother, Glen “Butch” Maxfield; and Grandma Aggie Jewell.