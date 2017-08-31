Harold “Buzz” Christian

d. August 28, 2017

Harold “Buzz” William Christian, 73, of Scotland, Arkansas, passed away Monday August 28, 2017, at Ozark Health in Clinton.

Born July 3, 1944, in Warroad, MN, to the late Kenneth and Viola Dorothy Pommerening Christian, Harold was a U.S. Army veteran and a retired truck driver. He was also a member to the Scotland Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Church, enjoyed smoking, drinking Pepsi, tinkering in his garage and his stump grinding business.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Luann Buegler Christian; children, Kandy Christian of Ft. Knox, KY, Brian Christian and wife Ricki of Shady Side, MD, Brady Christian and wife Christina of West River, MD, Brett Christian of Scotland, AR, and Angie Santel of Roseau, MN; one sister, Donna Praymeyer of Winnipeg, Manitoba; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Samantha, Cory, Kristopher, Riley, Shiloh, Laura Leal; great-grandchildren Zuri, Danii, Albert and Braylen; and several nieces, nephews, family and friends. Harold is also survived by his beloved service dog, Max.

Harold is preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Mary Arnesen.

Memorial services will be Thursday, August 31, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. at the Scotland Lighthouse Christian Fellowship with Sister Shelia Gardner officiating.

Arrangements entrusted to Clinton Funeral Service of Clinton.