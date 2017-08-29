Morton R. Jasmer

d. August 20, 2017

Morton R. Jasmer was born on September 11, 1924, to Clara (Peterson) and Paul Jasmer in Roosevelt, MN. He had one brother, LeRoy.

Mort attended the one-room Hexum Schoolhouse across the road from the family farm during grade school. He graduated from Williams High School and went on to farm.

Mort married Sally Kent on June 15, 1958, and they welcomed a daughter, Bonnie Ann, on July 12, 1959. She was the joy of his life.

Mort and family moved to Gladstone, Oregon, in 1964 and lived there until 1970. While in Oregon, he worked at Precision Cast and Globe Union. He also attended Clackamas Community College and received his welding certification.

Upon their return to Minnesota, he farmed and worked at Marvins for 36 years.

Mort was a great family man and loved spending time with his daughter. He and Sally spent many Christmas’ in Oregon when Bonnie attended college and worked there.

Mort liked to dance. He loved to fish – both locally and in Canada.

Mort built a sailboat in the late 40s and spent many happy years sailing on Lake of the Woods.

Mort had many friends. He will be so missed.

Mort passed away on August 20, 2017, at the age of 92.

Mort is survived by his wife, Sally of Roosevelt; daughter, Bonnie of Roosevelt; sister-in-law, Naomi Jasmer; nephew, Brother Paul Jasmer of St. John’s Abbey; nieces, JoAnn (Jeff) Parker, Sally (Fred) Lajon, Gail (Tom) Meister and Amy (Pat) Flanders and their families; sisters-in-law, Norma (David) Battles and Della (Jack) and Clarence Jones and their families; brother-in-law, Gerry Langton and family; cousins, Ruby Peterson and Evelyn Peterson; and members of the Jasmer, Strnad, Cole and Paulseth families.

Mort was preceded in death by his parents; brother, LeRoy; and sister-in-law, Ione Langton.

A private interment service was held August 24, 2017, at Mr. Carmel Lutheran Church in Roosevelt, MN.