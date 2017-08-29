Larry Rislov

d. August 27, 2017

Larry Wallace Rislov passed away at LifeCare Medical Center in Roseau, MN, on August 27, 2017, at the age of 69 due to complications from ALS.

Larry was born to Wallace and Mildred Rislov on March 15, 1948, in Watertown, SD. His childhood was spent in Huffton and Claremont, SD. He moved with his family to Shepard, ND, in 1961 at the age of 13 years. He graduated high school from Cooperstown, ND, in 1966.

He attended Mayville State College and was married to Karla Soma, his high school sweetheart, in 1968. He and Karla graduated from Mayville State in 1970. They moved to Badger, MN, where Larry taught and coached from 1970-1979.

Larry then began a banking career that spanned from 1979 to 2011. In 1979, he worked for Badger State Bank and then for a short while at First Federal Savings and Loan. In 1987, he continued his banking career at Citizens State Bank until he retired in 2011.

Larry was active in Our Redeemer’s Church of Badger where he served on the church council for many years. He was dedicated to his community by serving for 30 years on the Northland Homes board. He was also a member of the Town and Country Community Club; he taught gun training for many years, he volunteered as a youth basketball coach, and was a member of the Northland Trap Club and the Oak Crest Golf Course in Roseau.

Larry deeply loved his family – especially his grandkids, who brought a special delight to his life. He enjoyed his innumerable friends that filled his life with so much pleasure and fun times such as pinochle games, bingo, fishing, lakeside campfires and travels.

His greatest pleasure after his family and friends was his hunting LAND. The LAND gave him a great sense of peace where he could plant trees or sew crops for the upcoming hunting season, which was always a special time for him and his family. He loved to make trails and was known for his great campfires from all the wood he put up.

Larry loved Lake of the Woods and his cabin there. He was a great fisherman and was always ready to share his catch with anyone who needed a fresh taste of walleye.

Larry is survived by his wife, Karla; sons, Ryan (Sarah) and Aaron (Kristin); and five grandkids, Parker, Addy, Nickolas, Zander and Hadley. He is also survived by his mother, Mildred; his brothers, Mark (Vickie) and Dave (Connie); sister, Kay (Edward); brothers-in-law Jergen (Beverly) and David; sisters-in-law, Peggy (Angela) and Kaarin (Zac); several nieces and nephews; and four aunts and an uncle.

He is preceded in death by his father, Wallace Rislov; sister-in-law, Georgine; and nephew, Tommy.

May Larry rest in eternal peace knowing how much he was loved.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 31, 2017, at the Badger High School Gym. A visitation will be on Wednesday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a 7:00 prayer service at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau; a private family interment will be at a later date.

Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com