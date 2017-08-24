The Chippewa Falls Police Department is asking for assistance in locating two missing children and their mother. The children, Ally Heyde, 12, and Ashton A. Heyde, 10, were taken from their residence by their non-custodial mother Michelle A. Siegert, 29. Chippewa Falls Police Department authorities believe the children went with their mother willingly. Siegert has a Chippewa County warrant for her arrest for a separate incident. They are believed to be traveling with an unknown male and it’s possible they could be traveling in Minnesota. Siegert is known to associate with meth users and uses meth herself so authorities are concerned for the children’s welfare. Siegert is described as 5’ 7”, 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. If you think you have seen them or know of their whereabouts please call the Chippewa County Police Department at 715.726.7701 or dial 911.