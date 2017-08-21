Carole Valtinson

d. August 17, 2017

Carole Joyce Valtinson passed away August 17, 2017, with her family by her side. Carole was born July 9, 1924, at St Hilaire, MN, the daughter of Carl and Carrie (Simonson) Ingstad. She grew up at Talmoon, MN, and attended Deer River High School graduating in 1943.

She was united in marriage to Alton Valtinson on October 26, 1946. They made their first home in Talmoon where they started their family of three daughters: Marcia, Teri and Rose. They later moved to International Falls, MN, where many friendships were formed. Alton worked for Sheridan Chevrolet and Carole pursued her passion for sewing. Carole was an excellent seamstress and was soon sewing for many out of her home. This passion stayed with her throughout life, making many treasured keepsakes including a wedding dress for each of her girls.

Carole had a special love for children and as her own family grew, she pursued another passion and became a nanny. She would work for one family from the time their first child was born until their last child went to school. She created a tremendous bond with the Rod Max family, Larry Mannausau family and Dan Zika family. She loved them as her own and they each held a special place in her heart.

Carole loved to be in the kitchen and baking was her specialty. Making favorite cakes, cookies and bars for family and friends brought her much joy. Her Norwegian heritage brought even more tasty treats enjoyed by many.

Upon retirement, Carole and Alton returned to Talmoon and enjoyed several years living on the family homestead. In May 2001, they moved to Warroad, MN. Alton died a year later at the age of 82. Carole loved to walk and would often be seen walking to the store, bank and post office. As time passed, she began to lose her memory. When the Walk to Remember began in Warroad, she joined the fight to end Alzheimer’s. She loved when her team, Carole’s Cruise for a Cure, would gather to love and support her. Carole and her family were extremely honored when she was chosen to be on the 2015 billboard for Warroad’s Walk to Remember.

Carole is survived by two daughters: Teri (Jerry) Carlson of International Falls, MN, and Rose (Pete) Waselovich of Warroad, MN; grandchildren: Kari (Brian) Abbott, Jennifer Fulton, Ryan Wendt, Christina (Jason) Giles, Jeff Carlson, Kelly (Dan) Mapes and Holly (Tim) Bentow; great-grandchildren: Josh, Nicole, Jorie, Madison, Libby, Aidan, Owen, Gunnar, Liam, Grayson and Gavin; Godchildren: Karen Schuab, Bruce Osborn and Mike Mannausau; sisters: Elna Gillis and Marie Albinson; sisters-in-law: Sharon Valtinson, Geraldine Valtinson and Barbara Monson; and brother-in-law: Bill (Carol) Valtinson.

She is preceded in death by her husband; one daughter, Marcia Wendt; her parents; and two sisters, Donna Ingstad and Margaret Osborn.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 25, 2017, at the Warroad Senior Living Center in Warroad, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior with interment at the Greenwood Cemetery in Talmoon, MN.

Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com