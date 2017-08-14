Military Honors to be held at America Cemetery August 19

Members of the Warroad American Legion and VFW will be performing Military Honors at America Cemetery on Saturday, August 19, to commemorate Memorial Day. The Honor Guard will meet at the Warroad American Legion at 1:00 p.m. and will caravan out to the cemetery from there. The public is welcome to join them.

Military Honors are being held at this time because in the wake of the accident that occurred on Memorial Day involving members of the Honor Guard, they were unable to make it to America Cemetery.