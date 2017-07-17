Shirlee Bannert

d. July 13, 2017

A memorial service for Shirlee M. Bannert of Warroad, MN, will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. at Helgeson Funeral Home in Warroad, MN. Visitation will be held on hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home. Interment will be held on Sunday, July 23, 2017, at Elm Park Cemetery in Baudette, MN at 11:00 a.m.

Shirlee Bannert, 84 of Warroad, MN died peacefully Thursday, July 13, 2017, in the comfort of her home. She was born on July 24, 1932, to Fabian and Mae LaValla in Williams, MN.

In 1949, she married Glenn Bannert and later moved to International Falls where she raised seven children. In the 1980s, she began working outside the home and held jobs as waitress, cook and airport security screener. In 1984, she began working at Marvin Windows in Warroad and retired from there in 2009 after 25 proud years of service.

Shirlee had many hobbies including needlework, sewing, wood-working and baking. She enjoyed gifting her pieces of work and family and friends cherished receiving her knitted booties, double lined mittens, quilts, aprons, wooden lawn ornaments and more. Her children never left her home without a loaf or two of her tasty homemade bread and, when in season, a quart or two of her hand-picked raspberries.

Over the years, Shirlee enjoyed playing cards at the Senior Center, being a member of the Red Hat Society, Eagles, The Great River Road Club and volunteering at the blood bank. She absolutely loved her job in mortising at Marvin Windows, and had many fond memories of the great parties in her department.

Shirlee was a strong and independent lady and had a faith to match. Her relationship with God was passionate from a very young age. She was very faithful to God and prayed the rosary every day.

Survivors include her daughters; Terri (Urshell) Gerdon of Dilworth, MN, Joyce (Randy) Hell of International Falls, MN, and Mary (William) Niehaus of Fargo, ND; her sons, Dennis (Susi) Bannert and Richard Bannert of International Falls, MN, Robert (Lisa) Bannert of Williams, MN, and John Bannert of Crookston MN; 15 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren; her sisters, Olive Dawley and Barbara (Bob) Heaton of Washington, Gloria Baade of Baudette, MN, and Cece (Richard) Norton of International Falls, MN; and her brothers, John of Arizona; Roger (Cindy) of Michigan and Steve (Kimberly) of Williams, MN.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, David; her sisters, Marie, Lorraine and Lois; her daughter, Sherry; her son, Timothy; and her great-granddaughters, Hailey and MacKenzie.