Bert Marvin

d. June 16, 2017

Bert Marvin of Colorado Springs, CO, formerly of Warroad, MN, passed away at his home Friday, June 16, 2017. Bert was born in Warroad, the son of W.C. Marvin and Isabel (Carlquist) Marvin on July 28, 1924.

Bert enjoyed talking about the early days in Warroad and it’s many characters. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard in World War II. He later went to work for the IRS and retired from there in 1990. For many years, Bert enjoyed his cabin on Upper Red Lake and winters in Manitou Springs, CO. He loved to hunt and fish in northern Minnesota.

Bert is survived by his sons, George, William and Richard; daughters, Sara, Mary and Isabel; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty; and several aunts, uncles and cousins of the Warroad area.

Services have been held in Manitou Springs, CO.