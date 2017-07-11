Donald Huerd

Donald Huerd, 78, died Friday, July 7, 2017, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND.

Donald Owen Huerd was born September 28, 1939, to Donald A. and Martha A. (nee Dyrdahl) Huerd in Warroad, MN. He grew up in the Warroad and Williams area and graduated from Williams high school in 1957. He married his high school sweetheart, Wanita Brown, on October 28, 1961. Don lived and farmed near Zippel Bay most of his life. He was a commercial fisherman out of Long Point with his dad, Donald, Sr., until 1985, a profession he really loved. In the winter he logged in the woods, his second favorite job. He farmed and had cows, pigs, horses, rabbits, chickens… and sometimes mink, quail/pheasant and turkeys.

Don loved to be outside and was always moving. He fished year-around and loved to hunt, especially in the fall when his boys came home to deer hunt. He had several Yellow Labrador hunting dogs for duck season – memorably Goldy and Sandy. He liked to drive his tractors, run his boat and mow his acre of lawn. A man of simple pleasures, he loved living at his farm.

Don is survived by sons, Leslie and Michael (Betti) of Williams, MN, Patrick of Ludowici, GA, and Sheri (Ray) of St. Paul, MN.; seven grandchildren, Ashley, Brandi, Lily-Ann, John, Casey, Leo and Rory; great-grandson, Jackson; sisters, Carol (Dennis) Will of Sandstone, MN, and Mary (Les) Baldwin of Roosevelt, MN; brother, Roger of Williams; two sisters-in-law, Bev Huerd of Wyoming, MN, and Karen Huerd of Savage, MN; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Wanita; and brother, Jack Huerd.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 14, 2017, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williams, MN, with a visitation one hour prior at the church. Interment at the St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com