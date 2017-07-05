Jermaine Bray

d. June 25, 2017

A memorial service for Jermaine E. “Kimble” Bray will be held at the Pavilion Park in Warroad, MN, on Saturday, July 8, 2017, at 2:00 p.m.

On June 25, 2017, Jermaine passed away peacefully in comfort care at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND, with her husband, Loren G. Bray, Jr. by her side. She was 76 years old.

Jermaine Ester Kimble was born on October 24, 1940, in Warroad, MN, to Edna and Jerome Kimble. Being the oldest of eight, she grew up raising her younger siblings on a farm North of Salol, MN.

At age 19, she married Loren G. Bray, Jr. on August 21, 1959, last year being their 57th year anniversary. Their hobbies together included fishing, motorcycling, camping and spending time with family.

After having their first child, they moved to Illinois. Jermaine was a hard worker. She worked many years outside the home, all while raising four children and many others that were not her own.

In 1985, her family moved back to Warroad, MN, where Jermaine, her husband Loren, and daughter cleared land for a log home northwest of Warroad.

On her downtime, she enjoyed sewing, gardening, canning, crafting, painting and teaching others her many talents. She was an amazing woman and will be missed by many.

Jermaine is survived by her husband, Loren G. Bray, Jr.; her children, Loren J. Bray, Robert D. (Hovde) Bray, Brock D. Bray and Edna (Neumiller) Bray; grandchildren, Loren D. Bray, Elizabeth J. Neumiller and Daniel L. Bray; siblings, Kathy (Plovie) Kimble, Donna (Alten) Kimble, David Kimble, Elise (Buley) Kimble and Edine (Gislason) Kimble.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Edna (Kimble) Qualley; father, Jerome Kimble; and brothers, Jerry Kimble and Frankie Kimble.