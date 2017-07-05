Ethelyn Odell

d. June 28, 2017

October 20, 1942-June 28, 2017

“A day without happiness is a wasted day.”

We celebrate the life of our wife, mother and grandmother,

A life lived teaching to help each other.

Seventy four years of giving love,

Now carried away on the wings of a dove.

While she is no longer here with us on earth,

We know she is there guiding us all to prove our own worth.

We will miss her dearly while she is gone,

And celebrate her life until we are joined on a new dawn.

A celebration of Ethelyn’s life will be on July 10, 2017. Visitation is from 10:00-11:00 a.m. and the service is at 11:00 a.m. at:

Zumbro Lutheran Church

624 3rd Avenue SW

Rochester, MN 55902

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to:

American Diabetes Association

5100 Gamble Drive

St Louis Park, MN 55416