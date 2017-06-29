Gary Lian

Gary Lian, 72 of Warroad, MN, and Thorhult, MN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 17, 2017, with his family at his side at the LifeCare Medical Center in Roseau, MN.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2017, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Service in Thief River Falls.

Gary Dean Lian was born September 25, 1944, in Thief River Falls, MN, the son of Palmer and Gail (Johnson) Lian. He was baptized on December 17, 1944, at St. Petri Lutheran Church and confirmed on July 6, 1958 at St. Petri Lutheran Church, rural Grygla, MN. Gary graduated from Goodridge High School.

Gary worked in Seattle, WA, following school for a short time before returning to Grygla and worked construction with his dad and brother, Dick. Gary met Eileen Johnson in Grygla while she was visiting her dad, Aldon Johnson, who became a close friend.

The couple was married on May 14, 1966, in Waukegan, IL, and made their home in Milwaukee. In 1968 while living in Minneapolis, the couple was blessed with their first daughter, Nichole Rae. The family moved to Virginia, MN, where Gary worked with the Millwright Union and in 1972 their second daughter, Crystal Ann, was born. That same year they moved to rural Grygla, MN, where he started Lian Construction. Their third daughter, Jennifer Marie, was born in 1974 and in 1980, Kailee Rose, their fourth daughter, was born. Gary was very proud of his girls.

Construction was Gary’s passion; he loved his work and was very knowledgeable in his field. He started out doing rural sewer and water work and then went on to bridge replacements and excavation. Gary also owned and operated his own crane and provided crane rental service. In 1996, Gary started Lian Logging for work during the winter months. It was not uncommon for Gary to have his dad, wife and daughters helping him when needed. He was very good at repairing his own equipment and was mechanically inclined. He was capable of fixing just about anything.

Gary’s favorite pastime was hunting. He owned hunting land with his brother Dick in Thorhult, MN, where they built a cabin called Poverty Hill. Their families enjoyed the land together for nearly 40 hunting seasons. He loved spending time in the woods with his brother and nephews, with whom he shared a special bond.

Some of the family’s best memories were spent camping and fishing. Gary and Eileen purchased a cabin at Springsteel Island in 1989. Those around Gary enjoyed his sense of humor and quick wit; many laughs were had and will be fondly remembered. Gary liked watching basketball, especially his grandson, Drake. He had a large garden; his vegetables and canned pickles were gladly shared and enjoyed by all.

Gary is survived by his wife of 51 years, Eileen of Warroad, MN; daughters, Nikki (Reed) Engelstad of Red Lake Falls, MN, Crystal (Mike) Goulet of Watford City, ND, Jennifer (Derek) Ewald of Hinton, Alberta, Canada, and Kailee (Zach) Hallett of Warroad, MN; grandchildren, Rylee and Drake Engelstad, Brianna (Randy) Melby, Lindsey (Levi) O’Keeffe, Cody (Renee Ackerman) Ewald, Megan (Mitch Sheppard) Ewald and Cade and Mia Hallett; great-grandchildren, Stetson and Trey Melby, Laityn and Laramee O’Keeffe, Ayla Ewald and Deegan and Cooper Sheppard; siblings, Duane (Janet) Lian, Dick (Donna) Lian and his beloved sister, Sharon (Curtiss) Hovet all of Grygla, MN; and many special nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins, including special cousin, Beverly Johnson.

He is preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law Aldon Johnson; mother-in-law Rose Johnson; special aunt, Audrey Johnson; special uncle, Art Johnson; and several aunts and uncles.

May his memory be blessed.

