William Pomplun

d. June 7, 2017

William Gale Pomplun passed away peacefully on June 7, 2017, at home in Marietta, GA, at the age of 75 after a courageous battle with brain cancer. William was born on March 30, 1942, in Grand Forks, ND, to Roy and LaVerne (Stadstad) Pomplun. He was baptized at Mendenhall Memorial Presbyterian Church in East Grand Forks, MN, and confirmed at Sharon Lutheran Church in Grand Forks, ND. He attended school in Grand Forks, ND, and Greenbush, MN.

In 1960, he joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed on the aircraft carriers USS Shangri-La and USS Yorktown. He and Janice K. (Myran) were married on December 22, 1961, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Greenbush, MN. They lived in several places – Havre de Grace, MD, Patrick Air Force Base (Cape Kennedy), FL, and Long Beach, CA, while in the military. He received training in the communication field and was honorably discharged in 1967.

He continued in the communication field employed by Itel Corporation in Minneapolis, MN, RCA Services in Fargo, ND, United Press International and Western Union International in Chicago, IL, MCI Telecommunications in Phoenix, AZ, and Atlanta, GA.

Bill loved spending summers in Minnesota and North Dakota with his family and friends, especially the great nieces and nephews in Warroad, MN. He was known as Mr. Bill to his many friends in Marietta and had a special place in his heart for them.

Bill is survived by his wife of 55 years, Janice K. of Marietta, GA; brother, Douglas (Gloria); sisters-in-law, Marilyn (Paul) and Alice (Rodney), all of Warroad, MN; his Aunt Shirley (Robert) Sullivan; cousins, Kellie, Mike and Brady Sullivan of Grand Forks, ND; and nieces and nephews in Warroad, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and LaVerne Pomplun; and brothers, Paul, Rodney and Leon.

A memorial service will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Marietta, GA, on June 26, 2017, at 7:30 p.m.