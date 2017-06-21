John Heneman

d. June 20, 2017

John Roderick Heneman, also known as “The Red Leader”, passed away peacefully at his home in Warroad, MN, on June 20, 2017, at the age of 93. John was born on June 13, 1924, in Warroad, MN, to Katharine (Keeshan) and Harold M. Heneman.

After graduating from Warroad High School in 1942, John enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in China Burma India Theater during World War II. He remained in the Army Reserves, until later being called into service during the Korean War. He graduated from Hamline University and started his 67 year career in banking. He worked in Huron, SD, Waseca, MN, and St. Paul, MN, at American National Bank where he met his wife, Dinah, the love of his life, and they were later married in October of 1964. He was the longtime owner of Security State Bank in Warroad and owned the Farmer’s State Bank in Stephen for 36 years.

His love for the Warroad community showed in the many activities and organizations he served on; and his generosity to the community will continue to live on for years to come. He was a lifetime member of the Union Congregational Church, the Lions Club, charter member of Northwestern Minnesota Manufactures Association, Warroad American Legion, the VFW, 40 & 8, on the Warroad Lakers Hockey Board, lifetime Elks Club member and the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Selection Committee. He loved to fish, golf and hunt birds. He was a New York Yankee fan since the age of 13 and was inducted in the Wall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY, after visiting all 31 baseball parks. He was inducted in the Warroad Athletic Hall of Fame, the Hamline University Piper Athletic Hall of Fame and was named a Warroad Outstanding Alumni.

John is survived by his wife, Dinah Heneman of Warroad; children, Heather (Gordy) Streiff of Warroad, Roderick (Laurie) Heneman of Warroad and Paul (Karrie) Heneman of Alamo, CA; grandchildren, Austin, Jared, Nicholas, Kaitlyn (Cole), Savannah, Tyler, Cameron, Lauren, Maggie, John, Sam and Ben; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kate and Harold; and sisters, Katharine Heneman and Connie (Dick) Elert.

The family wishes to note that John lived a happy and full life for 93 years, blessed be his memory.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Warroad, MN. Visitation will be on Friday from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Helgeson Funeral Home in Warroad. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery with Military Honors by the Warroad American Legion and VFW. Memorials are preferred to the Warroad Veterans Memorial Park, HELPP or donor’s choice.

