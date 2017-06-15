Gene “Dale” Coulter

d. June 13, 2017

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Gene “Dale” Coulter on Saturday, June 17, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Warroad, MN. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service at the Helgeson Funeral Home in Warroad and one hour prior to the service on Saturday, with interment at the St. Mary’s Cemetery at a later date.

Gene “Dale” Coulter was born in Grafton, ND, on July 23, 1939, to Gene M. and Doris (Farmer) Coulter. He attended school in Forest River, ND. Dale passed away on June 13, 2017, at the age of 77.

Dale was an U.S. Army veteran. After his honorable discharge from the Army, he attended school to become a barber. Gene married Loretta (Helmowski) on October 29, 1963. They made their home in Grand Forks, ND, and he worked as a barber and manager at the Grand Forks Air Force Base until his retirement. Dale was in the Civil Air Patrol for a short time, and his love of flying continued for many years.

Dale and Loretta traveled to many different places, including the Black Hills in South Dakota, Alaska and Florida. He enjoyed trying different foods and was known as a jokester with a good sense of humor. He loved his time at Springsteel Island and just being outdoors, whether it was cutting wood, fishing, hunting or motorcycling. His grandchildren and step-grandchildren were very special to him.

Dale is survived by his wife, Loretta; children, Sandy (Pete) Olson and Russell (Lyndi) Coulter, both of Roosevelt, MN; five grandchildren, Dustin, Kasey, Mick, Colton and Farah; and two step-grandchildren, Tucker and Hudson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Debra Jean Opp; and sister, Carol Spale.

