Mark Morgan

d. June 4, 2017

Mark Allen Morgan, 59, formerly of Roosevelt, MN, was received by the Lord on Sunday, June 4, 2017, in Mahnomen, MN.

Mark held many different jobs during his time on this earth. He served in the U.S. Navy and learned aviation mechanics. Mark drove truck over the road for several years. He worked in the oil fields in Texas for a time, and then returned to Georgia. Mark also worked as an aviation mechanic for Zantop Air Freight. He moved to North Dakota in 1993 and worked for Oday Tank and Steel as a welder fabricator and supervisor. Mark had to quit working for health reasons and moved to Roosevelt to be close to Mike and Lori.

Mark loved to fish, four-wheel, ride snowmobiles and car racing. He had a big heart and enjoyed visiting with people.

Mark is survived by his son, Chris (Nicole) Morgan of Santa Cruz, CA; mother, Alice, of Griffin, GA; two sisters, Rose Fitzgerald and Becky Sangster of Griffin, GA; and one brother, Mike (Lori) Morgan of Roosevelt, MN.

Mark was preceded in death by his father, Charles.

Funeral services for Mark A. Morgan of Roosevelt, MN, were held on Saturday, June 10, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. at the Family Fundamental Church in Warroad, MN. Visitation was held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 9, with a 7:00 devotional service at the Helgeson Funeral Home in Warroad. Interment was at Silent City Cemetery in Roosevelt, MN.