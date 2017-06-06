George Hammer

d. June 4, 2017

George Henry Hammer passed away on June 4, 2017, at the Warroad Senior Living Center at the age of 86.

George was born on March 6, 1931, on the family farm in Pencer, MN, to Bennie and Anna (Schires) Hammer. He attended the Beaver Township country school through the eighth grade. As a young man, he helped his dad on the farm, as well as working in the woods cutting pulp and driving truck. In 1952, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and was stationed at Ft. Sheridan, Illinois, before serving in the Korean War in the 40th Infantry (insurgence and reconnaissance crew). After returning to the States, he was assigned to Ft. Carson, CO. In 1954, he was discharged and returned to Roseau where he worked for a saw mill at the Northwest Angle. In 1956, George married Susan Borden and together they had five children. They lived in Warroad, MN, Northwest Angle and then moved to Drayton, ND, where he worked for a farmer. They moved to St. Vincent, MN, where he took a job at Motor Coach Industries in Pembina, ND. He worked as a mechanic there for 17 years. In 1979, he moved to Fergus Falls, MN, where he was employed at the state hospital in maintenance until his retirement.

George loved the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting and 4-wheeler rides. You would be hard-pressed to have ever found George without a camera in one of his front shirt pockets and a tin of snuff in the other. He loved Coke, Country Western music and Craftsman tools. George put many miles on his work boots walking his beloved puppies on the sidewalks of Fergus Falls. He made his daily rounds to Olson’s Furniture Store, Big Chief, Sears, Target and Fleet Farm. It wasn’t uncommon for George to purchase a “good deal” in spite of having many of that same “good deals” already back at home. He loved visits with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He would be pacing hours before their arrival with anticipation and making sure they knew they “didn’t have to go yet” when it came time for them to leave. Out of all things in George’s world, Cooper, his puppy, was what brought him daily joy.

George is survived by his daughters, Georgia Hammer (William Musker) of Roosevelt and Audrey (Jimmy) Lee of Warroad; sons, Michael Hammer (Julie Risser) and Donald Hammer of Roosevelt; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Elizabeth Erickson of Roseau, MN, Anita Bue of Wannaska, MN, and Evadell (Rich) Neseth of Osseo, MN; and brother, Kenneth Hammer of Roseau.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Ruby Marie; sisters, Naomi, Eileen, Bernice and Marie; and brother, Donald.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 9, 2017, at 4:30 p.m. at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be at the Elkwood Cemetery.

Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com