Jerome Bratlie

d. May 27, 2017

Jerome R. Bratlie, 82, of Drayton, North Dakota, passed away at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks on Saturday, May 27, 2017, surrounded by his family. Jerome was born May 10, 1935, in Grand Forks to Rueben and Iva (Jorde) Bratlie. He grew up in the Kempton-Larimore area of North Dakota and attended Logan Center School. On January 17, 1955, he was united in marriage to Marlene Hanson in Grand Forks.

Jerry worked at American Crystal in East Grand Forks until the new plant in Drayton was opened and transferred there in 1965. After working at American Crystal for several years, he took a job at Marvin Windows in Warroad. Jerry was a coordinator in the Round Top window division there. After retiring, he spent most of his time at Lake of the Woods. Jerry enjoyed woodworking and was an excellent craftsman. He also traveled frequently from Drayton to Warroad to fish, hunt and enjoy the outdoors. He was a member of Drayton Lutheran Church.

Family members include his wife of 62 years, Marlene; daughter, Roberta (Ron) Corrick of Drayton; sons, Leland (Tammy) of Drayton, Mike of Drayton and Greg of Warroad; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Gary (Janet) Bratlie of Northwood, ND; and sisters, Yvonne (Richard) Mandt of Northwood and Jean (Jerry) Mandt of Wahpeton, ND; as well as nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Leroy; and great granddaughter, Jordyn.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, June 1, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. in Drayton Lutheran Church. Interment was at Drayton City Cemetery.

Visitation was held at Austin Funeral Chapel in Drayton on Wednesday evening from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:00 p.m. Rev. Jon Dryburgh, presiding; Karen Schumacher, soloist. Casket bearers were Jason Melland, Ray Quibell, Lon Woinarowicz, Randy Corrick, Robbie Corrick, Jeffrey Sapa, Derek Bratlie and Cody Behm. Honorary casket bearers were Ross Landowski, Dennis Bachand, Caren Woinarowicz, Terry Simonson, Cayden Quibell and Jim Conley.