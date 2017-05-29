Nine Injured, Two Seriously, in Accident South of Warroad

An accident that occurred at the intersection of Highway 5 and Highway 12 south of Warroad has injured nine people. The accident occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Memorial Day as a contingency of Warroad American Legion Post 25 members were traveling to local cemeteries after the Memorial Day program in Warroad to perform Military Honors at each.

The group of three vans carrying local American Legion members, followed by dozens of others in their own vehicles, had just performed the Honors at Riverside and St. Mary’s cemeteries. As they were traveling south on Highway 5 to America Cemetery, a minivan traveling eastbound on Highway 12 allegedly ran the stop sign there and collided with the second van, sending it rolling and landing in the opposite ditch on its side. The driver of the van carrying the American Legion members was airlifted from the scene to Grand Forks, but was later released with non life-threatening injuries. The front passenger was airlifted to Grand Forks from LifeCare Medical Center in Roseau, as was the driver of the minivan. Four other American Legion members were also seen at LifeCare and later released.

Responding to the scene were Roseau County Sheriff’s Department, U.S. Border Patrol, Warroad Rescue Unit, Warroad Fire Department, Warroad Police Department, LifeCare Medical Center EMS and Valley Med Flight.

The accident remains under investigation.