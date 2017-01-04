Elmer Bonnell
d. December 30, 2016
Elmer A. Bonnell, 81, of Loveland, CO, passed away Friday, December 30, 2016, at his home. Elmer was born on October 15, 1935, to Elmer and Anna Bonnell in Rugby, ND. He was united in marriage to Marie Elaine Kosonic on June 27, 1964, at Warroad, MN. Elmer proudly served in the US Navy from 1954-58, completing his 20 years of service with the U.S. Army Reserve. Elmer was a 1962 graduate of Concordia College, and a lifelong teacher and coach in Warroad MN, Bessemer, MI, Cass Lake, MN, and Roseau, MN.
Elmer is survived by his wife, Elaine; his children, Chris (Joni) Bonnell of Minneapolis, MN, and Julie (Don) Ward of Loveland, CO; grandchildren, Adara (Chaz) Durgin, Kory Bonnell, Michael Bonnell, Ryan Ward and Katherine Ward; and great-granddaughter, Charleston Durgin.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, January 14, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Loveland, CO. Inurnment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN. Honorary pallbearers are all the athletes he had the privilege to coach.
Viegut Funeral Home of Loveland has charge of the arrangements. (www.viegutfuneralhome.com)
Elaine, Chris, Julie n families,
I’m so very sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. Hugs to all.
With love,
Phyllis
Thinking of you! Hugs & prayers to all of you from the Gustafson family and my family. ❤️
Beth (Gustafson) Sudduth
I try to be a good man, a good father, and a good example for people around me. I believe what I am is the sum total of those people who have been a positive influence in my life. Coach Bonnell was certainly one of those people. There were a lot of things he taught us, which at the time didn’t make a whole lot of sense, which over time I have come to very much appreciate. Poise and leadership are learned traits. Developing the skill sets to become better at anything should be deliberate. Coach’s lessons were exponentially more applicable to life then they were on the basketball court and, for this, I am forever grateful. I am very sorry for your loss.
RIP Mr. Bonnell. My sympathies to the Bonnell Family. Mr. Bonnell was the best teacher. I learned a lot from him. I think that is why I love American History so much. I’ll always remember him.Thank You Elmer Bonnell. After I graduated and worked at the Roseau School he was still as quick witted as ever!
My sympathies to all of you! I miss our talks about books Elaine, and I always appreciated the way you shared your love for books with the Middle School kids. Your library was always a busy place because of your warm, loving personality!