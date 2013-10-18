Funeral services for Agnes Louise Hollrah of Warroad, MN, will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2013, at 11 a.m. at the Warroad Baptist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the America Cemetery.

Agnes Hollrah passed away on October 14, 2013, surrounded by family at her daughter’s home in St. Francis, MN, at the age of 86.

Agnes Louise Hollrah was born to William F. and Martha Johnson in Chicago, Illinois. Raised in the western suburbs of Downers Grove, Illinois, “Aggie Lou” excelled in the arts, performing vocally in high school operettas, creating oil paintings and in playing her French Horn. In her early 20s, she worked at Carl Fischer Music and performed with the Swedish Chorale Club of Chicago. Just as she began working for American Airlines at the age of 26, Aggie met Gordon Hollrah, who was serving in the United States Air Force. The two were married on September 10, 1955, and upon Gordon’s discharge, moved to Warroad, MN, the following year.

While raising their four children, Aggie also enjoyed volunteering for PTA, Girl Scouts and sang solos for many public and church occasions. She also conducted a number of local church choirs and had a flare for the dramatic, playing a number of roles in Warroad Summer Theatre productions, one of which was playing “Mother Superior” in the Sound of Music. She worked for the U.S. Census Bureau, as editor of the Warroad Pioneer and later taught ESL – English as a Second Language, which she found to be very fulfilling. She continued to enjoy her many hobbies such as gardening and music, and began painting artwork again in her later years. She dearly loved her family, her wonderful grandchildren and her kitty cats, all of whom had a special place in her heart. The loving, committed marriage she shared with Gordon was an inspiration to anyone who knew her.

Aggie had a living relationship with her Lord Jesus Christ and she loved to share her faith with others. She lived with a zest for life and treasured the friendships she shared with so many. It’s been often said, “Aggie always welcomed me and she could ‘light up a room with her smile.’”

Aggie is survived by her husband, Gordon Hollrah of Warroad; brother, William “Bill” (Beryl) Johnson; four children, Suzanne Hollrah of Lompoc, CA, David (Kris) Hollrah of Warroad, MN, Juli (Donald) Bitzer of Warroad, MN, and Belinda (Robert) Neumann of St. Francis, MN; six grandchildren, Eric Bitzer, Sasha Bitzer, Chantel Bitzer, Ivy Bitzer, Ashton Neumann and Kiyah Neumann.

Aggie was preceded in death by her brother, Victor Johnson.

Memorials may be made to the Warroad Baptist Church or Wycliffe Bible Translators.

