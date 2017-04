Donald L. Palmquist

d. April 21, 2017

A Memorial Service for Donald L. Palmquist of Warroad, MN, will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. at the Warroad Senior Living Center Chapel with a visitation held one hour prior. Interment will be held At Riverside Cemetery in Warroad, MN.

Donald passed away on Friday, April 21, 2017, at the age of 89.

Full notice to follow.