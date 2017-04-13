Don Hunt

d. April 11, 2017

Don Richard Hunt, of Warroad, MN, passed away unexpectedly at his home on April 11, 2017, at the age of 63.

Don was born on September 21, 1953, in Crookston, MN, to Donna L. (Kriel) and Ralph T. Hunt. He attended St. Bernard’s Catholic School in Thief River Falls, and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1972. He served in the U.S. Navy for four years. He worked in oil exploration in the western U.S., and later worked as a commercial fisherman in Alaska. He and Sherry (Seaverson) were married on October 17, 1981. In 1979, Don began working for the Burlington Northern Railroad in track maintenance, and then for the Minnesota Northern Railroad. He also worked for several years for Wilmer Honey Farms until his retirement.

Don loved the outdoors, especially Zippel Bay on Lake of the Woods. He enjoyed hunting and fishing; and spending time with his nieces and nephews. He was a member of the Warroad American Legion. He will be remembered as a good storyteller of all his adventures, talking politics and his love of animals (especially his dogs).

Don is survived by his wife, Sherry Hunt of Warroad, MN; father, Ralph Hunt of Thief River Falls, MN; siblings, Tom (Della) Hunt of Kevin, MT, Jeff (Vicki) Hunt of Thief River Falls, MN, and Cherie (Jerry) Theisen of Chaska, MN; sisters-in-law, Pam Olson, Shirley Onken and Kelly Burda; brother-in-law, Dennis Seaverson; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Donna; and siblings, Jennifer, John and Susan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at 1:30 p.m. at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Thief River Falls, MN. Visitation will be on Monday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Helgeson Funeral Home in Warroad. Interment at Landstad Cemetery.

Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com