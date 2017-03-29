Missing Teen Gary Tilander Found Safe in North Dakota

The Bemidji Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and have canceled the Gary Tilander missing person alert that was issued February 22.

According to the Bemidji Police Department, on March 28, 2017, a concerned citizen contacted the International Falls Police Department with a tip regarding the possible location of Gary Tilander. That tip was relayed to the Bemidji Police Detectives and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Agents. Working diligently on this tip, detectives and agents were able to locate Gary Tilander alive at a residence Lidgerwood, ND.

The case remains under investigation and no further information will be released at this time.

The Bemidji Police Department, International Falls Police Department, Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension would like to thank the public for all the information provided which helped to ensure Gary’s safe return home.