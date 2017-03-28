Anton “Mike” Tesarek

d. March 24, 2017

Anton Tesarek was born on February 16, 1942, and passed peacefully away in his sleep in the care of hospice in his home on March 24, 2017, after a long battle with cancer.

Anton was born to parents Frank Sr. and Mary (Killian) Tesarek in Roseau. He grew up on a small farm in rural Beaver township, and attended grade school in Beaver school (where if you believe him he walked 2 miles up hill both ways in 3 feet of snow to and from school), Malung school and then he attended Roseau High School until the eleventh grade. After eleventh grade, he began working. The first few years out of school he had held a few different jobs, ranging from helping his dad on the farm, as well as hauling seed potatoes from Williams, MN, to Grand Forks, ND, to working on the farms out in North Dakota with the potato and beet harvests, logging and working at a service station in Chicago Illinois.

In 1964, He married the love of his life, Gloria Otto. They made their home in Highland Park, a suburb of Chicago while he worked for Burton Tillman delivering water. After the Civil rights riots started in the late 60s, Anton and Gloria decided that Chicago was no place to raise a family so they moved back to Minnesota. They bought a farm on the Pencer corner and at first he worked at Marvin Windows and later on farmed full-time. He milked cows, raised grain and hay and a family of four boys.

In 1996, they sold the dairy herd and he started working for a company that installed underground fiber optic cable as a utilities locater and truck driver. In 2000, he started working for the DNR as a smoke chaser and truck driver for the firefighting division seasonally full-time until he retired in 2015.

Anton enjoyed farming, hunting and ice fishing, time out in the woods, visiting friends and family, irritating his wife for fun, listening to the radio, watching his game shows, auction sales, helping out friends and family and going to the area casinos from time to time. Later on, as his illness progressed, he got great joy from picking on the nurses and aides that helped him and keeping them laughing.

When he had nothing left to give but a reason to smile, that’s what he’d give. His greatest joy was from spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandson, and especially his wife and best friend in life, Gloria.

Anton was a quietly religious man his entire life, and he enjoyed listening to the Gospel Greats as well as the sermons on Sunday mornings on the radio. Recently, he was baptized into the Lutheran faith.

Anton is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary Tesarek; mother- and father-in-law, Martin and Alice (Strieff) Otto; sister-in-law Adelle Tesarek; brother- and sister in-law, Bobby and Emma Otto; brother-in-law, Philip Otto; sister-in-law, Donna Otto; nephews, Roger Wagner and Lyle Otto; and life-long friends, Kenneth and Luverne Mortenson.

Anton is survived by his loving wife, Gloria; sons: Michael (Rona) Tesarek and their children, Tim (Brittany) Tesarek and Ashley Tesarek and her son, Christian, Joseph (Tracy Halstensgard )Tesarek and his daughter, Tiara, Richard (Barb) Tesarek and their children, Stephanie and Justin Tesarek, and Marcus (Kimberly Erickson) Tesarek and sons, Zachary and Owen Jaenicke; brothers, Fredrick (Maria) Killian, Frank Jr. (Sylvia) and Willie Tesarek of Pencer, MN; sisters, Mary (Floyd) Otto and Blanche (Jim) Otto; brothers-in-law, Don (Betty) McConnell, Eugene (Martha) Krzoska, Paul (Alice) Hahn, Martin Otto and Matt (Allyn) Brown; sister-in-law, Valerie Otto; many nieces and nephews; and many, many friends.

A memorial service for Anton “Mike” Tesarek of Roseau, MN, will be held on Friday, March 31, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. at Pine Grove Lutheran Church in Roseau. Visitation will be Thursday, March 30, 2017, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be held at Beaver Cemetery in Roseau.