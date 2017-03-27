Willard Krahn

d. March 24, 2017

Willard Krahn passed away on March 24, 2017, at the age of 90. Willard was born February 9, 1927, to George and Anna (Heppner) Krahn in Lostwood, ND. Willard attended Swift Elementary School and Warroad High School. Willard enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country in Germany during World War II.

While in Germany, he met the love of his life, Toni. They married on August 16, 1947, and lived in Warroad, MN. Willard again served his country during the Korean War in 1950. Upon his return, he worked at the Standard Station and then Marvin Windows and Doors, starting in 1956. He worked at Marvin’s until his retirement at the age of 65. He continued to work part-time for them until he was 70 years old. Willard was an avid deer hunter. He shot his last deer at the age of 84. Willard loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and cherished every moment spent with them. Willard was very involved in his community. He was a member of the Warroad Fire Department, member of the Union Congregational Church and board member at the Warroad American Legion.

Willard is survived by his children, Gloria (Mike) O’Donnell, Warroad, Bob (Bonnie) Krahn, Coon Rapids, Gordy (Lora) Krahn, Monticello, and Tony Krahn, Warroad; grandchildren, Kristi (Ryan) Tessier, Eric (Heidi) O’Donnell, Aaron (Jill) Krahn and Kirsten Barres; great-grandchild, Josey (Rosario) Huffman; as well as his nieces and nephews.

Willard is preceded in death by his parents, George and Anna Krahn; his wife of 66 years, Toni Krahn; brother, Walter Krahn; sister, Rossella Krahn; and an infant brother.

A memorial service for Willard Krahn of Warroad, MN, will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. at the Union Congregational Church in Warroad, MN. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 27, 2017, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at the Warroad Senior Living Center Chapel and also one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Warroad, MN, at a later date.