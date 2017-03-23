Temporary Soft Lockdown at Warroad Schools Suspended

From Warroad Schools Superintendent Paula Foley:

A short while ago (Thursday, March 23), there was a medical situation at the school.

While medical professionals attended to the individual, the school was on a soft lockdown to protect the privacy of the individual. The lockdown is now over and the individual is safe and with family.

We would like to express our sincere thanks to the EMTs, law enforcement and staff that assisted.