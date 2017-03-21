Richard Lindgren

Richard Lindgren of Roosevelt, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 15, 2017, at the LifeCare Roseau Manor at the age of 86.

Richard was born on March 1, 1931, in Warroad, MN, to Carl and Evangeline (Geger) Lindgren. He grew up in Roosevelt and later graduated from Williams High School where he played hockey. Richard still holds the Minnesota State High School record for the longest goal ever in a state hockey tournament. He served his country in the U.S. Army until his honorable discharge in June of 1953.

He was married to Dorothy (Routier) Nelson on March 24, 1972. He worked his whole career as a logger. He enjoyed his time spent in the woods. He volunteered for the Roosevelt American Legion, the Silent City Cemetery and the Roosevelt Arena and the 100 year Roosevelt Anniversary Celebration. Richard loved to help other people. He enjoyed deer hunting, ice fishing, visiting around the campfire, snowmobiling, tending to his garden each summer and visiting with neighbors and spending precious time with his grandkids. He will be remembered for his larger-than-life smile and his generous spirit.

He is survived by his five children, Donna Pederson of Warroad, MN, Lyle Nelson of Newell, SD, Geraldine Johnson of Roosevelt, MN, Carol (Jerry) Unruh of Thief River Falls, MN, and Verna (Harold) Kittleson of Sprague, Manitoba; 10 grandchildren, Rex, Sherri, Christine, John, Travis, Heath, Jerilyn, Ryan, Adam and Dale; 25 great-grandchildren; and nieces, Linda and Janet.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dorothy; children, Dale, Glen and Marlene; great-grandkids, Daven and Isabelle; and siblings, Wallace, Warren, Kenneth and Betty.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date at Silent City Cemetery in Roosevelt, MN, with military honors by the Roosevelt American Legion.

