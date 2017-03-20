Leave a Comment

Important Update: Change Made in the Shipping of the Pioneer
We’ve recently made some changes in the shipping of the Pioneer. We don’t anticipate any delays in delivery to your mailbox; however, newsstands will now be available on Wednesday afternoon. The online version will not be affected and is available for your reading pleasure on Tuesday morning.
