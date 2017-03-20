Donald Hokanson

d. March 17, 2017

Donald Hokanson, 91, of Moorhead, MN, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2017, at Essentia Health, Fargo, ND.

Don was born April 30, 1925, to Hokan and Rose (O’Donnell) Hokanson in Warroad, MN, where he grew up and attended school. Following high school, Don served in the U.S. Navy. While in the service, he went to college in Chicago, IL, and received radar and electronic countermeasure training before being stationed in Japan and the Philippines during World War II. After returning to the area, Don lived in Blackduck, MN, and owned and operated a resort on Blackduck Lake. He also lived in Bemidji, MN, before settling in Moorhead in the 1970s, where he enjoyed a career in TV repair.

Don loved fishing, hunting and working with his hands. He was especially proud of the canoe he built, always encouraging others to race it on the Red River. He also enjoyed playing cribbage, solitaire and his daily crossword puzzle (in pen, of course).

Don was loved by so many, the memories of him will forever be in our minds and hearts.

He is survived by his children: Mary (Mike) Naylor, Terri Snustad, Jack (Judy), Greg (Sandy), Phil, Dan (Mariann), Neal (Terry), Mike and Roberta (Chad) Sapa. He leaves behind 18 grand-children; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; his former wife, W. Jean Hokanson; and sisters, Joan Tveit and Donna Seitz.

Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m., followed by the funeral at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 22, 2017, at Wright Funeral Home in Moorhead.