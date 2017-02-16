Betty Evans

d. February 14, 2017

Betty Jane Evans went to be with her Lord on February 14, 2017, at the age of 85. Betty was born to Lee and Doris Hayes on July 16, 1931, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She was raised in Luther, Michigan, and graduated from Luther High School before pursuing a professional career that led her to serve in the office of the Secretary of the Navy and ultimately manage the law offices for Southers and Lyons in San Antonio, Texas, for over 20 years. Betty met Bob through his Aunt Elizabeth on a blind date and they were married on March 6, 1954.

Betty was a devoted wife and mother in supporting Bob during his 30 year military career in the U.S. Army, living both in many states and in West Germany before Bob retired and settled in San Antonio, Texas, in 1980. Betty and Bob lived there and were longtime members of the Good Shepard Presbyterian Church. In 2010, they moved to Warroad and have been residents at the Warroad Senior Living Center until her passing.

Betty is survived by her husband, Bob of Warroad; brothers, Chuck (Barb) Hayes of Altus, OK, and Terry (Judy) Hayes; children, Bob (Sheryl) Evans of Warroad, MN, Suzy (Russ) Winkel of Richfield, MN, and Jenane Rogers of San Antonio, TX; six grandchildren, Daniel Evans (Karissa Capes) of Bemidji, MN, Samantha (Aaron) Mitterling of Warroad, MN, Nathan (Rachel) Winkel of St. Louis, MO, Brandon (Krista) Winkel of Edina, MN, Marinda Winkel of Minneapolis, MN, and Thomas Rogers of San Antonio, TX; along with four great-grandchildren.

The family is deeply appreciative to the entire staff and residents of the Warroad Senior Living Center who cared for and were great friends of Betty these many years. A memorial visitation will be held at the Warroad Senior Living Center Chapel on Monday, February 20, 2017, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with final burial at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in care of the Walk to Remember, 303 B 8th Avenue SE, Roseau, MN 56751.

Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com