It’s Almost Derby Time!

Our area business sponsors wish you the best of luck at the Springsteel Resort/Warroad Area Chamber of Commerce fishing derby this weekend!

Tickets are still available at these locations: Springsteel Resort, Warroad Liquor Store, T-Shirt Barrel, Studio 2*12, Holiday East & West, Cenex/Farmers Union, Warroad Eagles, Main Street Bar & Grill, Grad’s Repair, Marvin Home Center, Streiff Sporting Goods, North Country Convenience, Doug’s Supermarket & Lake Country Chevrolet.

Click here for a full size PDF.