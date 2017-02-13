Angela Gross

Angela Jean Gross, 30, of Williams, Minnesota, died on Wednesday, February 8, 2017, at home.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2017, at the First Presbyterian Church in Blackduck, MN, with the Rev. John Yingling officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 17, 2017, at Cease Family Funeral Home of Blackduck and one hour prior to the funeral at the church. Interment will be at the Fairview Cemetery in Kelliher, MN, in the spring.