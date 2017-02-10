First Anishinaabe Arts Initiative Fellowship Available

The Anishinaabe Arts Initiative (AAI) Fellowship provides unfettered funding to an individual Native American artist to fuel his or her art. Artist needs to be at least 18 years old, have at least five years of experience in their art form and reside in Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Lake of the Woods, Becker, Roseau, Cass or Itasca counties in Minnesota.

The goal of the AAI Fellowship Program is to award substantial financial support to fund creative time and/or arts experiences that facilitate advancement in the artist’s art form. One $5,000 award will be granted yearly. Each Fellow’s artwork will be featured in R2AC’s annual AAI exhibit.

Applications are available online at r2arts.org. For more information or if you have questions, call Region 2 Arts Council at 218.751.5447 or toll-free at 800.275.5447. You can also email us at staff@r2arts.org.