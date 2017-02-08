Warroad Stars in New Hockey Documentary

On Sunday, February 19, at 11:00 p.m. Central Time, NBC Sports will debut a documentary about the original “Hockeytown, USA” – Warroad, Minnesota. The half-hour film tells the story of Warroad’s rich hockey history and features prominent Warroad hockey players including TJ Oshie, Henry Boucha and Gigi Marvin.

Called The Road Through Warroad: Hockeytown USA, the documentary is presented by Enterprise. Enterprise has been an NHL sponsor for the past seven years and is deepening its presence in the areas its customers are passionate about.

To view the 30 second preview, click here: The Road Through Warroad: Hockeytown USA

