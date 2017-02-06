Timm Searle

Funeral services for Timm Searle of Warroad, MN, will be held on Monday, February 6, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Warroad, MN. Visitation was held at Helgeson Funeral Home in Warroad on Sunday, February 5, 2017, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. and also one hour prior to the funeral at the church. Interment will be held at Silent City in Roosevelt at a later date. Military rites by the Warroad American Legion.

Timm passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2017, at the age of 61.

Timm Allen Searle was born on September 5, 1955, to Frank and Kathleen (Peterson) Searle in Warroad, MN. His family moved to Crosby in 1967 and he graduated from Crosby Ironton. Timm A. Searle married Dawn M. Peterson on October 18, 1975, in Crosby, MN, at Immanuel Lutheran Church; shortly after, he left for the U.S Air Force. After basic training, he was stationed at both Lackland Air Force Base and McGuire. When he was done with his service, he returned to the Crosby area for a few years before moving to Warroad, MN.

Timm has worked for Marvin Windows and Doors since the fall of 1980. While there, he worked numerous jobs. He started work on the plant floor then he became a truck driver for eight years before returning to the plant. He took a job in Millwork Research and moved over to Customer Service where he has been ever since. He was the only person that enjoyed listening to customer complaints and he loved to help all that needed it.

Timm loved hunting, fishing, being outdoors and spending time with his wife, kids and grandkids. He also enjoyed watching his grandkids and great-grandkids in sports and dance. His favorite time was watching the Minnesota Vikings and the Wild. Timm recently bought an HDX Prowler and anytime a few snowflakes came down, he would go out and plow even if he didn’t need to. He would even go home on his lunch break to plow.

He is survived by his wife, Dawn Marie Searle; children, Steve (Stacey) Searle, Becky Eslinger and Christine (Tracy) Ellis; grandchildren, McLaine Searle, Yancy Searle, Laney Searle, Cherise Ehlers, Ashton Williamson, Harlie Williamson, Kelton Williamson, Dominic Ellis, Olivia Ellisand Levi Ellis; and great-grandchild, Nickalle Ehlers.

Timm is preceded in death by Frank C. Searle, Jr.; Frank Searle, Sr.; Mike (Helen) Peterson; Charles Peterson; and Michael Peterson.