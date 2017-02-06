Clifford Nordine

d. February 2, 2017

Clifford Nordine, 81, died February 2, 2017, at his home in Roosevelt, Minnesota.

Clifford Allen Nordine was born May 25, 1935, to William and Josephine (Oseid) Nordine in Warroad. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith.

He attended elementary school at Prosper and Williams, graduating in 1953 from the Northwest School of Agriculture in Crookston, Minnesota. He entered the U.S. Army in 1958 and served as a radio repairman, primarily in Germany.

On September 1, 1962, he was united in marriage to Carole Davis of Williams. They settled in Roosevelt where they raised their five children, Julie (Rollin) Bergman of East Grand Forks and Williams, Joanne (Steve) Anderson of Sarasota, Florida, Anita (Todd) Thorsteinson of Moscow, Idaho, Mike (Kathryn) Nordine of Roosevelt and Joyce (Cort) Claypool of Bemidji, Minnesota. They were blessed with nine grandchildren, three great granddaughters, three step-grandchildren and one step-great-grandson.

During his working years, Clifford wore many hats. He enjoyed his years farming, the years he owned and operated Oseid Store in Roosevelt and later as he designed and built outdoor wood burning Nordway boilers.

He served as mayor of Roosevelt for twenty-five years, was a member of Ebenezer Lutheran Church board and later Bethany Lutheran Church board and was a board member of North Star Electric Cooperative. He was instrumental in constructing the indoor skating rink in Roosevelt.

Clifford was blessed with God-given talents in designing and problem solving as evidenced by the United States and international patents that he held. He felt, although, his greatest accomplishment in life was being a good father and example to his children.

Clifford is survived by his wife of 54 years; his children and their spouses; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and one brother, J.W. Nordine of Rochester, Minnesota, and Donna, Texas.

Clifford was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; one brother; Maurice Nordine of Baudette; niece; Carla Nordine Hanson; and sister-in-law, Millie Nordine.

A funeral service will be held at the Roosevelt American Legion Hall on Tuesday, February 7, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Steven Anderson officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 6, 2017, at Helgeson Funeral Home in Warroad. Interment will be at the Silent City Cemetery in Roosevelt immediately following the service.

Pallbearers at the service will be Richard Spenst, Milo Ravndalen, David Paulson, Leland Hendrickson, Rex Block and Dean Knutson.

Honorary pallbearers are Emil Olson, Richard Lindgren, Dale Wilmer, Gerald Pearson, Jack Arnesen, Lou McCafferty, Randy Turner, Leon Grove and Bruce Gillie.

