Hazel Hirsch

d. January 24, 2017

Hazel Hirsch slipped away peacefully on Tuesday, January 24, 2017, at the Warroad Senior Living Center at the age of 87. She leaves to mourn: Cookie (Billy) Long, Barb Umhauer, Michelle (Jody) Beaudin-Saatoff, Lois (Glen) Ferguson, Debbie (Peter) Zerbinati, sisters, Phylliss Milender, Eunice Harrison; sister-in-law, Iris Umhauer; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Hazel is preceded in death by parents, Joe and Marie Umhauer; husband, Howard Hirsch; son, Ronald Umhauer; brother, Leo Umhauer; and brother-in-law, Lawrence Milender.
A memorial service will take place on Friday, February 10, 2017, at 3:00 p.m. at the Warroad Senior Living Center.

At Hazel’s request, her body has been donated to the University of Minnesota for the advancement of science.

