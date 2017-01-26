Olive Marshall

d. January 25, 2017

Olive Jane Marshall passed away peacefully on January 25, 2017, at the Warroad Senior Living Center at the age of 89.

Olive was born on August 20, 1927, in Warroad, MN, to Ablertina (Guibault) and Oliver Huerd. She grew up in Warroad and graduated from Warroad High School. She and John Gunderson were married and had one son, Gordon. After his sudden death in 1948, she married Leon Marshall and had three children, Barb, Leo and Robert.

Olive worked in the kitchen at the Warroad School for many years and also Marvin Windows and Doors. She moved to the Twin Cities in 1973 and worked at Ball Brothers. She finally moved back to Warroad in 1980 and worked at Wahlberg Pharmacy, and later Thompson Pharmacy. Olive loved the social interaction with customers at her jobs and enjoyed visiting with people. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, cooking and visiting at her many family gatherings. She will be remembered for being content with whatever she had. There was always, “enough.” Blessed be her memory.

Olive is survived by her children, Gordon “Duff” (Judy) Marshall of Valparaiso, FL, Barb Marshall of Warroad, Leo (Cindi) Marshall of Ham Lake, MN, and Robert (Helen) Marshall of Helena, MT; 10 grandchildren, Allen, Mike, John, Brandy, Gabriel, Justin, William, Damion, Tiffany and Chantell; 25 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Adam (Jan) Huerd of Mountain Home, AR, and Jerry (Sharon) Huerd of Anoka, MN.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, John and Leon; and siblings, Leo, Clarence, Adelor, Richard, Lucille, Helen, Isabelle and Edel.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. at Helgeson Funeral Home in Warroad. Visitation will be one hour prior. A private family celebration/burial will be held at a later date at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Warroad Senior Living Center.

