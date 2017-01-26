Avis Reandeau

d. January 23, 2017

“Grandma” Avis Reandeau, 76, of Warroad MN, passed away on January 23, 2017.

Avis was born in Klamath Falls, OR, on June 1, 1940. She graduated from East High in Sioux City, IA, and continued on to receive a Mechanical Drafting degree from Clackamas Community College.

Avis was married to Steve Reandeau on December 27, 1986; they were married 30 years.

Avis worked providing childcare for 35 years for more than 100 kids around the Warroad area. She had a unique passion and love for each and every child she took care of, treating them as though they were part of the family. To each of them, and most who met her, she was simply known as Grandma. With her distinctly infectious laugh and giving heart, she touched many in our community and was always eager to help those in need. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, gardening, baking and going to Rollag among other things. She was also actively involved in costume making for Warroad Summer Theater earlier in her life.

Avis is survived by husband, Steve Reandeau of Warroad; daughters, Vicki (Dave) Ingebrigtson of Warroad and Paula Carlson of Warroad; sons, Courtney (Edna) Carlson and Jim (Chris) Carlson of Warroad; along with the hundreds of grandkids and great-grandkids.

Avis is preceded in death by her parents, Aurthor and Helen Kindrick; brother, James Kindrick; daughter, Kim Smith; granddaughter, Jayme Carlson; and great-grandson, Caleb Yoder.

Avis passed away peacefully at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND, surrounded by family.