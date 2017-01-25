Joyce Riddick

d. December 31, 2016

Joyce Riddick passed away on New Year’s Eve surrounded by her family and was at peace. Born in Roosevelt, Minnesota, on January 23, 1929, she was the fifth child of Alfred and Julia Norquist. She graduated High School in 1947 and was the valedictorian of her class. She met her husband Robert (Bob) in Roosevelt and they married in 1948 and started a family that would grow to three children.

In the spring of 1960, the family moved to Modesto, California, to start a new life. Joyce’s first job was as a press operator at Hi-Grade cleaners on Yosemite Avenue. She eventually went to work for Tri-Valley growers and retired from there. Her work outfit was always neatly pressed and she was proud to go to work.

She took great happiness in her home on Tokay Avenue. Many family projects were taken on over the years: painting, landscaping, refinishing of hardwood floors; all jobs done as extended family projects. For over 55 years, she loved and cherished her home. Joyce also baked, canned and cooked wonderful things. She prepared many Scandinavian delicacies. The coffee pot was always on. Her artesian skills were evident in the fine weaving, sewing and other art projects.

Joyce was an active volunteer and supported many organizations with her time: Interfaith Ministries, Casa de Modesto, Sierra Club, Audubon Society, American Cancer Society and Emanuel Lutheran Church.

She is survived by son, Robert (Janice) of Visalia, CA; daughter, Rundi Johnson (Bruce and step-son, Travis) of Oakdale, CA; son, Jeff (Irene) of Lodi, CA; granddaughter, Katie of San Francisco, CA; grandson, Miles of Santa Cruz, CA; sister, Harriett Anderson of Modesto, CA; and brother, Gale Norquist of Roosevelt, MN.

As your birthday is here, we want to thank you for the gifts of love, hard work and craftsmanship in all things. Happy birthday, Mom!

A celebration honoring Joyce Riddick will be held February 4, 2017, at 11:30 a.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 324 College Avenue, Modesto, CA 95350. Interment will be with husband Bob at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, Santa Nella, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to Emanuel Lutheran Church.