Joseph “Sam” Risser, Jr.

d. January 19, 2017

Joseph M.”Sam” Risser, Jr. passed away peacefully on January 19, 2017, at LakeWood Health Center at the age of 81.

Sam was born on December 20, 1935, in Warroad, MN, to Joseph, Sr. and Mary (Earle) Risser. He attended a one-room school at the Northwest Angle then attended Northwest School of Agriculture in Crookston, MN. He served in the U.S. Army from December 1958, then in the Reserves, until his honorable discharge in December of 1964, earning the Good Conduct Medal.

Sam grew up at the Northwest Angle where he was a fishing guide on Lake of the Woods and Canada for many years.

Sam and Carmen Muirhead were married and raised three children. They lived in Omaha, NE, for a short period of time, then moved to the Northwest Angle where Sam logged and worked for Lake of the Woods County for many years. He helped to build the Angle Inlet Road. Then Sam moved to Warroad, MN, where he worked at Marvin Windows for 23 years until he retired.

Sam was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, brother, the outdoors, gardening and canning.

Sam is survived by two sons, Joe A. Risser and Jason Risser; daughter, Julie (Mike) Risser; eight grandchildren, Matthew Hammer, David Hammer, Adam Hammer, Todd Risser, Cody Risser, Taylor Risser, Mckale Risser and Shayla Risser; siblings, brother, George (Judy) Risser, and sister, Sandy Reynolds; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and brothers- and sisters-in-law.

Sam is preceded in death by his wife, Carmen; Grandson, Joe “Skeeter”; paternal parents, Joe and Mary Risser; maternal parents, Harry and Myrtle Muirhead; brother, Glen; sister, Katherine; and many brothers- and sisters-in-law.

No services are planned at this time.

